Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday.

She recently returned to Canada from a trip to London.

Sophie Trudeau, via 'The Wall Street Journal' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not developed symptoms. He has not yet been tested.

Office of PM Trudeau, via 'The Wall Street Journal' More than 100 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19.

One person has died.

