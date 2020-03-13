Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days.

His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The Prime Minister is reportedly in good health and not showing symptoms at this time.

Following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for2 weeks, while his wife Sophie is in quarantine for 14 days.

According to Reuters, the Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties during his period of isolation.

Canada has reported 158 confirmed cases and one fatality related to the rapidly spreading virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau In Isolation As Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to go in isolation for two weeks after his wife,...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •ReutersDaily CallerJust JaredIndiaTimesNew Zealand HeraldJapan Today


Coronavirus: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in quarantine

Coronavirus: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in quarantineCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerJust JaredIndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

bob_levitt

Robert Levitt RT @kylegriffin1: TORONTO (AP) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus. 2 minutes ago

WolfmomH

Wolfmom RT @cnnbrk: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie has tested positive for coronavirus. The Prime Minister does not have symp… 2 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis: https://t.co/CkbBLzCHlP #London 2 minutes ago

C_Rich75

Onyx Paradigm⚡️👊🏿💪🏿⚡️ Wife Of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tests Positive For Coronavirus - NPR https://t.co/chwTQqfolE via @GoogleNews 3 minutes ago

LindaSN0228WI

LINDA S Napgezek RT @NPR: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/slV… 3 minutes ago

Raqiyah1

Raqiyah (راقيه) RT @WSJ: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/Yc3o… 3 minutes ago

AbdirahmanRaag3

Abdirahman Raage Ali RT @CNN: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Prime Minister does not have symp… 3 minutes ago

aka_arale

• 𝕕 𝕒 𝕟 𝕪 𝕖 𝕝 • RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/ORHzReGr6y — Dr. Fauci says spread will "get worse before it gets better." — Oregon, Michigan cl… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday. She recently returned..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

From ‘Social Distancing’ to Quarantine, Tips for Dealing With Coronavirus [Video]From ‘Social Distancing’ to Quarantine, Tips for Dealing With Coronavirus

With the coronavirus outbreak taking over daily life, Veuer’s Justin Kircher has some dos and don’ts when it comes to prevention methods like “social distancing” or self-quarantine.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.