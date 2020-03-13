Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days.

His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The Prime Minister is reportedly in good health and not showing symptoms at this time.

Following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for2 weeks, while his wife Sophie is in quarantine for 14 days.

According to Reuters, the Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties during his period of isolation.

Canada has reported 158 confirmed cases and one fatality related to the rapidly spreading virus.