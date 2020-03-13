Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations

As the coronavirus grips the United States, concerns over the rapidly spreading virus are prompting cancellations and closings.

From sporting events to festivals and museums, Americans are shuttering businesses.

According to Reuters, schools across the country are closed for weeks in an attempt to halt the spread of the deadly virus.

The Smithsonian Museums in Washington D.C.

Along with the National Zoo in New York City shave closed indefinitely.

Broadway theaters have closed their doors with an anticipated re-opening date of April 13.

Walt Disney Co.

Has closed theme parks in California in Florida through the end of March.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1700 people in the United States and claimed 41 lives.