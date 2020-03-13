Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations

Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations

Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations

As the coronavirus grips the United States, concerns over the rapidly spreading virus are prompting cancellations and closings.

From sporting events to festivals and museums, Americans are shuttering businesses.

According to Reuters, schools across the country are closed for weeks in an attempt to halt the spread of the deadly virus.

The Smithsonian Museums in Washington D.C.

Along with the National Zoo in New York City shave closed indefinitely.

Broadway theaters have closed their doors with an anticipated re-opening date of April 13.

Walt Disney Co.

Has closed theme parks in California in Florida through the end of March.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1700 people in the United States and claimed 41 lives.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Companies adjust policies as virus scrambles travel plans

Companies adjust policies as virus scrambles travel plansThe fast-spreading coronavirus is forcing travelers to reconsider their trips. As of Tuesday, the...
WorldNews - Published

Wall Street Suffers Worst Rout Since Black Monday as Virus Response Eludes Washington

The government’s lack of response and the economic fallout from the coronavirus fueled a steep...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cancellations Abound Amidst Outbreak [Video]Cancellations Abound Amidst Outbreak

Reg Chapman has more on what else is being cancelled or postponed to keep the virus from spreading (3:01). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 12, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:01Published

None Of Your Business: Trade Fairs Abruptly Close In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]None Of Your Business: Trade Fairs Abruptly Close In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed. According to Reuters, the cancellations are in response to the spread of the China coronavirus. The shuttered..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.