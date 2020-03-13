MVP: Local golf students now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:24s - Published THe newest 13 MVPs are Nicholas Kilgore, Ali Mulhall and Yana Wilson. 0

EVERY YEAR -- JUNIOR GOLFERS COMPETE IN THE NATIONAL DRIVE, CHIP, AND PUTT TOURNAMENT AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF COURSE IN GEORGIA DURING THE DAYS LEADING UP TO THE MASTERS. THIS YEAR -- THREE LOCAL STANDOUTS HAVE QUALIFIED AS FINALISTS FOR THE TOURNAMENT. NICHOLAS KILGORE IS FROM LAS VEGAS -- HE'S PARTICIPATED IN DRIVE CHIP AND PUTT FIVE YEARS IN A ROW -- AND THIS WILL BE HIS FIRST TIME COMPETING AS A FINALIST. ALI MULHALL IS FROM HENDERSON -- THIS WILL BE HER SECOND YEAR AS A NATIONAL FINALIST. AND YANA WILSON FROM HENDERSON WON THE DRIVE, CHIP, AND PUTT CHAMPIONSHIP LAST YEAR AND WILL BE PARTICIPATING IN THE COMPETITION FOR THE FIFTH TIME THIS YEAR. WE'RE WISHING ALL THREE OF THESE 13 M-V-P'S BEST OF LUCK WHEN THEY COMPETE IN THIS YEAR'S DRIVE CHIP AND PUTT CHAMPIONSHIP -- WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE ON SUNDAY, APRIL 5.





