Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MVP: Local golf students

MVP: Local golf students

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
MVP: Local golf students
THe newest 13 MVPs are Nicholas Kilgore, Ali Mulhall and Yana Wilson.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MVP: Local golf students

EVENTS BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS.BUT WHEN THE P-G-A TOUR RETURNS-- THE LAS VEGAS VALLEYWILL BE WELL- REPRESENTED BY ATRIO OF 13 M-V-P'S ON GOLF'SBIGGEST STAGE.EVERY YEAR -- JUNIOR GOLFERSCOMPETE IN THE NATIONAL DRIVE,CHIP, AND PUTT TOURNAMENT ATAUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF COURSE INGEORGIA DURING THE DAYS LEADINGUP TO THE MASTERS.THIS YEAR -- THREE LOCALSTANDOUTS HAVE QUALIFIED ASFINALISTS FOR THE TOURNAMENT.NICHOLAS KILGORE IS FROM LASVEGAS -- HE'S PARTICIPATEDIN DRIVE CHIP AND PUTT FIVEYEARS IN A ROW -- AND THIS WILLBE HIS FIRST TIME COMPETING ASA FINALIST.ALI MULHALL IS FROM HENDERSON9-- THIS WILL BE HERSECOND YEAR AS A NATIONALFINALIST.9 AND 9YANAWILSON FROM HENDERSON 9WONTHE DRIVE, CHIP, AND PUTTCHAMPIONSHIP LAST YEAR AND WILLBE PARTICIPATING IN THECOMPETITION FOR THE FIFTH TIMETHIS YEAR.WE'RE WISHING ALL THREE OFTHESE 13 M-V-P'S BEST OF LUCKWHEN THEY COMPETE IN THISYEAR'S DRIVE CHIP AND PUTTCHAMPIONSHIP -- WHICH ISSCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE ONSUNDAY, APRIL 5.IF YOU KNOW A STAR STUDENTATHLETE....WE WANT TO HEAR ABOUT IT...YOU CAN NOMINATE A STUDENT TOBE OUR....-13- M-V-P BY SENDING AN E-MAIL....TO 13 M-V-P.... AT K-T-N-V DOTCOM."13 M-V-P" IS SPONSORED BY...."FINDLAY TOYOTA"... .TIME NOW IS X:XX ---SHOCKING VIDEO -- A MOUNTAINLION GOES AFT




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.