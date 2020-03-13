European Union disapproves of US travel ban

In a joint statement on the US travel ban, EU presidents Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen said they “disapproved” of the decision.

They said: “The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent, and it requires co-operation rather than unilateral action.

“The European Union disapproves of the fact that the US decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation.

The European Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus.”