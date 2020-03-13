Eugene YMCA closed temporarily, employee being tested for coronavirus

30s coronavirus has yet to appear in lane county, but the eugene y-m-c-a says a staff member is being tested for the virus..and new this morning they are closing down for a deep clean.

Kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts is live outside the y-m-c-a.

Jacob, how long do leaders plan to keep the facility closed?

The facility will be closed through the weekend, possibly longer.

The employee tested negative for the flu, and is now being tested for coronavirus.

Now, the facility is being cleaned as a precaution.

The closure affects members, the preschool program and the scheduled no-school day today.

When the y reopens, they will have different guidelines, schedules and practices according to health recommendations employees and members will also be turned away if they show any signs of flu or coronavirus.

Y-m-c-a plans to reopen on monday at 5:30 a.m.

Live in