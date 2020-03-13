Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mayor Marty Walsh Announced Postponement Of Boston Marathon

Mayor Marty Walsh Announced Postponement Of Boston Marathon

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 04:19s - Published < > Embed
Mayor Marty Walsh Announced Postponement Of Boston Marathon

Mayor Marty Walsh Announced Postponement Of Boston Marathon

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the Boston Marathon will be postponed until September.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers of the Boston Marathon, the planet’s most celebrated footrace, are...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

daviddesola

🗳David📨de 📈Sola📰 RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: The Boston Marathon has been postponed to Monday, Sept. 14, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday. This is… 20 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Runners Upset Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed [Video]Runners Upset Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed

WBZ-TV's Katie Brace spoke with frustrated runners.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:54Published

WBZ Evening News Update For March 12 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For March 12

Threat of coronavirus closes some public schools; Boston Marathon will not be run in April; March Madness canceled; MLB postpones opening day; Rain moves in Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.