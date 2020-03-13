Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 10:45s - Published Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown Two filmmakers record life inside the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak in China

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Life inside China's lockdown Two filmmakers record life inside the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak in China

BBC News - Published 16 hours ago



Coronavirus upends life in Italy as infections top 10,000 The boisterous hum of Rome dwindled to a whisper and police patrols kept people apart in cafes as...

CTV News - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this SeilWeberin BBC News - Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown https://t.co/EGd343zadd 7 minutes ago Connie Grosch An inside look at life under lockdown in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/kAVpiSWhmm via @BW 13 minutes ago USCPF BBC News - Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown https://t.co/opb7vJzas0 19 minutes ago Jaclynn Ashly Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown https://t.co/jqFYiDiibk 29 minutes ago Dr. Deilami RT @emilyantonia: BBC News - Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown https://t.co/KYHVk4MCqw 42 minutes ago Harry Zimmerman Downright eerie photos #Wuhan: An inside look at life under lockdown in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronav… https://t.co/4cZ5UoEZrh 43 minutes ago Robert Jameson An inside look at life under lockdown in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/PvR1myWfdH via @BW 56 minutes ago Chobe Clarke BBC News - Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown https://t.co/HQBcmeQFXx Amazing film. Shows such love, bravery… https://t.co/Sge2slKQT1 1 hour ago