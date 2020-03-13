Global  

UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak

UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak

UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak

The UK's Foreign Office advises nationals to avoid travelling to Spain as the country declares a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has declared a state of emergency as the country saw a 50 per cent increase in coronavirus cases.

This footage shows residents wearing face masks around the Spanish capital on March 12.

