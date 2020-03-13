Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nepal Closes Mount Everest Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Concerns

Nepal Closes Mount Everest Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Concerns

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Nepal Closes Mount Everest Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Concerns

Nepal Closes Mount Everest Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Concerns

Nepal has closed Mount Everest for the remainder of this climbing season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers because of coronavirus fears

Nepal has closed all of its Himalayan peaks including Mount Everest this climbing season because of...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NatriceR

𝓝𝓪𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓮𝓡 🇨🇦❤️🆘 RT @DrGurdeepParhar: Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers because of coronavirus fears #healthnews https://t.co/2XguPEOxOV 28 seconds ago

DrGurdeepParhar

Gurdeep Parhar Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers because of coronavirus fears #healthnews https://t.co/2XguPEOxOV 50 seconds ago

th_conversation

#ThisIsTheConversation Nepal Closes Mount Everest for Climbers Because of Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/EMBojwiECE 4 minutes ago

GraeVanHooser

Grae Van Hooser Mount Everest closed for climbers over virus fears https://t.co/9Jy9LAtBJC 10 minutes ago

andrewtavani

Andrew Tavani Recent developments in our #Coronavirus daily briefing: • Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson give update on #Covid_19 battle •… https://t.co/aPFOSe1tmA 18 minutes ago

Lehigh389

Lehigh389 RT @Reuters: Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers due to #coronavirus, a day after China closed its side of the mountain https://t.co/Mb… 21 minutes ago

wellfocused

I Draw2 RT @CP24: Nepal closes Mount Everest to all climbers for spring season https://t.co/RblA14f7WW https://t.co/EpugpYw2ix 26 minutes ago

johnlundin

John Lundin 🌊 Even Mount Everest May Be Shutting Down https://t.co/1z0Nu6bENv 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.