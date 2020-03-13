Global  

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing In the midst of criticism over his administrations response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump lashed out at the CDC and President Obama via Twitter on Friday.

Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter A poll released on Friday revealed that 53 percent of Americans do not trust Trump to tell the truth about the threat of COVID-19.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases testified on Thursday that "The system is not really geared to what we need right now." Trump also tweeted that "Sleepy Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 epidemic which killed thousands of people." The Biden campaign responded that Trump should keep focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than "desperately tweeting lies about the Obama-Biden Administration."

