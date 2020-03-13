Global  

Q&A with Dr. Tim Sielaff, Allina Chief Medical Officer

Q&A with Dr. Tim Sielaff, Allina Chief Medical Officer

Q&A with Dr. Tim Sielaff, Allina Chief Medical Officer

Do we really have to quarantine?

What's the difference between the cold, the flu, and COVID-19?

What are the risks of infants contracting the virus?

Dr. Tim Sielaff answers viewer's questions about COVID-19 (5:24).

WCCO 4 Mid-Morning -- March 13, 2020

