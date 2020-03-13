'Moneywise' suggestions for market volatility 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:49s - Published 'Moneywise' suggestions for market volatility Justin Leland with 'The Moneywise Guys' drops by 23ABC with advice for people worried about the stock market during the current health crisis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'Moneywise' suggestions for market volatility HOW THE MARKETS ARE IMPACTINGYOU IS JUSTIN LELANDFROM THE MONEYWISE GUYS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Bako.com 'Moneywise' suggestions for market volatility - Video https://t.co/1BevCfEeOd #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/PphA90J9K3 1 hour ago