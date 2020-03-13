Aging U.S. dog undergoes human cardiac surgery

Global  

Sophie the 9-year-old boxer became the first U.S. canine to receive a life-saving ventricular ablation for an arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat.

Sophie is one of countless aging American dogs undergoing cardiac treatments, stem cell transplants, tracheal stents, pacemakers and other sophisticated, expensive procedures to prolong their lives.

Owners of the dogs, many of whom have been around long enough to watch children grow up and provide support through countless family joys and traumas, are going to great lengths to prolong their lives, paying bills of up to $3,000 for stem cell therapy for arthritis and $7,000 for cardiac procedures like Sophie's.

Larger breed dogs are considered geriatric at 6 years old, smaller breeds at 7 years old.

Nearly half of the nation's 77 million pet dogs are aged 6 or older, a 15 percent increase since 1987, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.




