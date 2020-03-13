Global  

The Masters Postponed and Other PGA Tour Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The Masters Postponed and Other PGA Tour Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus The Masters, scheduled for April 9-12, has been postponed until a later date that has yet to be determined.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, made the announcement on Friday morning.

Fred Ridley, via statement Fred Ridley, via statement The Players Championship was canceled after one round on Thursday, and the three PGA Tour events leading up to the Masters were also canceled.

The Players Championship started on Thursday with fans in attendance, and the tournament was originally set to continue on Friday without fans.

After its cancellation, all players who participated on Thursday will share half of the $15 million prize purse.

