Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro unboxing & quick look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro unboxing & quick look

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:38s - Published < > Embed
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro unboxing & quick look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro unboxing & quick look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is the new 'budget' smartphone in the market.

The handset not just has Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor that supports ISRO's NavIC support but also quad rear camera setup and a massive 5020mAh battery.

You can get it in 4GB+64GB or 6GB+128GB variants and in three colours - Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black and Glacier White.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raghavasai000

raghavendrasai @XiaomiIndia @Xiaomi @manukumarjain Regional discrimination will cause adverse effect on your Co. growth in regions… https://t.co/I8TiHOKa4X 2 hours ago

TheKightTempler

The Knights Templar RT @stufflistings: So my Note 9 Pro is here. Unboxing video in no time. The giveaway units of the Pro Max, @RedmiIndia has to answer to tha… 3 hours ago

cr_naren

Raja Narendra It's very bad on part of Xiaomi for not providing newly released Redmi note 9pro and pro max for unboxing to any Te… https://t.co/56kM6zvhTH 8 hours ago

ImAbhirajk

Abhiraj Kumar Friends Go & Watch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Unboxing | Video By @amitbhawani Sir On @phoneradarblog Channel And Don'… https://t.co/NZFGavMBi0 9 hours ago

GetNashTee

Nash Tee REDMI NOTE 8: Gaming Review PART 2 Watch Here: https://t.co/ELrJCDmPWb #xiaomi #redminote8 #unboxing #review… https://t.co/qtGJe7euie 9 hours ago

AbuSamadShaikh

Mr.SaMI RT @stufflistings: Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look & Unboxing | Huge Battery, Display | Full Specifications Feel free to retweet. #Xiaomi #red… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.