Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro unboxing & quick look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is the new 'budget' smartphone in the market.

The handset not just has Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor that supports ISRO's NavIC support but also quad rear camera setup and a massive 5020mAh battery.

You can get it in 4GB+64GB or 6GB+128GB variants and in three colours - Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black and Glacier White.