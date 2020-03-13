Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 40,000 join livestream from panda enclosure at Chinese zoo during the coronavirus outbreak

40,000 join livestream from panda enclosure at Chinese zoo during the coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
40,000 join livestream from panda enclosure at Chinese zoo during the coronavirus outbreak

40,000 join livestream from panda enclosure at Chinese zoo during the coronavirus outbreak

Minders at the panda enclosure in Chongqing Zoo panda enclosure have started promoting the livestreaming of the bears amid the coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

40,000 join livestream from panda enclosure at Chinese zoo during the coronavirus outbreak

Minders at the panda enclosure in Chongqing Zoo panda enclosure have started promoting the livestreaming of the bears amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Footage from March 8 shows how the minders follow the pandas around the enclosure, while transmitting the footage to their stream to the many people who are stuck in their homes due to the ongoing pandemic.

The livestream is broadcast to over 40,000 people.

The footage was provided by local media.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baby panda twins take first steps [Video]Baby panda twins take first steps

Zookeepers in Belgium are celebrating after their baby panda twins took their first steps outdoors since they were born. The intrepid six-month-old pair, named Bao Di and Bao Mei, set paw outside at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.