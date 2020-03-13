40,000 join livestream from panda enclosure at Chinese zoo during the coronavirus outbreak

Minders at the panda enclosure in Chongqing Zoo panda enclosure have started promoting the livestreaming of the bears amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Footage from March 8 shows how the minders follow the pandas around the enclosure, while transmitting the footage to their stream to the many people who are stuck in their homes due to the ongoing pandemic.

The livestream is broadcast to over 40,000 people.

The footage was provided by local media.