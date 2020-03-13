Global  

The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic

Cheddar's senior editor Carlo Versano breaks down the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

First starting in Europe: Spain just ordered the country's first lockdown in the region of Catalonia as the rate of infection doubles every 48 hours, and the German government has made $600 billion available to help businesses deal with the fallout.

In the U.S. almost all major sports leagues have suspended their seasons, and Disney announced Disneyland and California Adventure will be closed until April.

