India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News

A KERALA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL HAS SAID THAT A MAN ADMITTED TO KERALA'S KOTTAYAM HOSPITAL’S CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION WARD HAS DIED.

THE DISTRICT MEDICAL OFFICER ATTRIBUTED THE DEATH TO SEPTICEMIA AND UNDERLINED THAT THE 72-YEAR-OLD PATIENT HAD NOT TESTED POSITIVE.

INDIA'S REMAINING TWO ODIS AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA IN LUCKNOW AND KOLKATA HAVE BEEN CALLED OFF AMID THE NEW CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.

THE FIRST ODI IN DHARAMSALA ON THURSDAY WAS WASHED OUT WITHOUT A BALL BEING BOWLED.

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2020 HAS BEEN POSTPONED TILL APRIL 15th AMID THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS AND THERE IS A POSSIBILITY THAT THE TOURNAMENT COULD BE PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS.

AN EMPLOYEE OF A LEATHER MANUFACTURING FACTORY IN NOIDA HAS BEEN INFECTED WITH THE HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS CORONAVIRUS.

THE FACTORY HAS BEEN FUMIGATED AND SANITISED AND ALL THE EMPLOYEES NUMBERING AROUND 700 HAVE BEEN KEPT UNDER HOME QUARANTINE.

FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN SAID TODAY THAT THE UNION CABINET HEADED BY PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI APPROVED A RESCUE PLAN FOR YES BANK AS AUTHORITIES LOOK TO PREVENT A BROADER BANKING CRISIS.

