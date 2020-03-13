How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus As of March 12, the coronavirus has now infected over 130,000 people and killed 4,700 worldwide.

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Family of NZ woman with virus 'battered' on social media Health officials are calling for restraint and calm after an Auckland family in coronavirus isolation...

New Zealand Herald - Published 1 week ago







