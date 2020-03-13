Global  

Why We’re Superstitious About Friday the 13th

OK, it’s Freaky Friday, otherwise known as Friday the 13th!

Ever wondered why this date gives you the shivers?

Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the answer!

What’s ‘The Score’?

Fancy a Friday night out in Brighton? You’re not superstitious are you? Friday 13th and all that!...
Brighton and Hove News - Published


edinagerbear

Edina Taylor RT @dally_russell: @Davorka1965774 @KatarinaPerica2 @chrisinthepark Good morning everyone 👋Yay it's Friday ✔️Have a great day and awesome… 27 seconds ago

Andrewid

𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐰 🔥🌹🕊🌍✊🏚️🗽🦺 RT @KDKA: "His name was King Friday XIII. We just thought that was fun because so many people are so superstitious about Friday the 13th th… 2 minutes ago

TalesToTerrify

Tales to Terrify Happy Friday the 13th! Let's see what strangeness we can dig up on this most superstitious of occasions. We have t… https://t.co/cCJl4MhBFB 11 minutes ago

MVirg_12

Monica RT @realtimwilliams: "His name was King Friday XIII. We just thought that was fun because so many people are so superstitious about Friday… 16 minutes ago

SevernOffice

SevernOffice RT @K9Protection: Happy Friday 13th.... who amongst us is superstitious about today? #Friday13th #K9Protectionltd #superstitious #fridayfun… 16 minutes ago

don_fransisco09

Pauly I’m only superstitious about about Friday the 13th, nothing else. I guess I’m a little sticious. 16 minutes ago

Zach_Bailey98

Zach Bailey RT @pghseminary: "His name was King Friday XIII. We thought that was fun because so many people are so superstitious about Friday the 13th… 18 minutes ago


This Friday the 13th is Exactly 13 Weeks After the Last One  [Video]This Friday the 13th is Exactly 13 Weeks After the Last One 

The first superstitious day of the year comes this week on March 13th, and exactly 13 weeks after the last one that occurred in December 2019. 2020 will see a second Friday the 13th in November.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:57Published

