KJ Apa Tries 9 Things He's Never done Before

[crooning][upbeat music]- Okay, you ready?This smells like a plant.Grass?[dings]Okay.This is coffee or vanilla.Coffee?I'm a dog, I'm telling you, I'm a dog.This reminds me of an old person.What is it?- [Producer] Leather.- There you go.That's a fun little game, eh?You guys gonna slow-mo this?Good?You gotta give me more time than that.Can you start it from the beginning?- [Producer] No.[dings]- This last one counts.It's a good look.[grunting]Peach?- [Producer] Peanut butter and jelly.- Doesn't taste like that.That's so bad, what is that?- [Producer] Sweet corn.- Yeah, that's terrible.[gaging]That one's so bad.What is this one?- [Producer] Ranch dressing.- What's that?- [Producer] Maple bacon.- I don't know what to say.[xylophone tinkling]Okay, wait.[grunts]Nailed it.Thanks, guys.
Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch tries nine things she's never done before. Whether she's playing the drums while blindfolded or styling a Snuggie look fit for a red carpet, Madelaine proves no matter the..