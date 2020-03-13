Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns

Katy Perry cut her trip to Australia short this week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Katy Perry fled Sydney, Australia on Thursday reportedly out of fear of the growing coronavirus as...

Gosschips😂 Katy was locked down in Sydney’s Park Hyatt where Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson had stayed.… https://t.co/EM82dRSWtI 19 hours ago

Cheryl Orwig ( text TRUMP 88022) Katy Perry leaves Australia amid coronavirus concerns, Orlando Bloom returning to the U.S. to 'be quarantined'… https://t.co/0Wf1Kb4LKC 2 hours ago