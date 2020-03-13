March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:09s - Published March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic On Thursday, the NCAA announced tournaments for men's and women's basketball will no longer take place.

Tweets about this Qbox Another casualty of the current Coronavirus concerns is the cancellation of the upcoming @marchmadness tournament f… https://t.co/fLStcGJG97 53 minutes ago Liquidity Lighthouse MLB ceases operations, NBA season suspended, no March Madness: Sporting events are being canceled or will be held i… https://t.co/uhcmABAShA 2 hours ago Flip The [email protected]#2020#⚓🙏👈⚓🇺🇸✨🐘🌎🌊😄💜🤫😯🤟 RT @MGMAdvertiser: Conceding defeat to the COVID-19 virus and a cascade of uncertainty about how bad its spread might get, the NCAA Tournam… 2 hours ago Kevin Gonyea RT @SheriffClarke: BREAKING NEWS!!!! NCAA announces it is canceling the March Madness basketball tournament. Former Pres BARACK OBAMA is th… 2 hours ago TheWrap Sports leagues are halting operations amid global health crisis https://t.co/X6SbQ0fhrg 2 hours ago teamdreams RT @DEADLINE: NCAA Cancels March Madness Tournaments Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/Lpv9rsq7NI https://t.co/X2mtxZpaOh 3 hours ago ValenzuelaPost MLB ceases operations, NBA and NHL seasons suspended, no March Madness: Sporting events are being canceled or will… https://t.co/LhhasxMfDx 3 hours ago Amy C RT @ByJonHarris: Lehigh Valley’s first sportsbook opens ... just in time for March Madness cancellation amid coronavirus crisis https://t.c… 3 hours ago