Coronavirus School Closure Guidance Issued By Mass. Dept. Of Education

Keith Williams RT @tasblegal : TEA released an FAQ addressing many #COVID_19 issues including: 1) waivers for instructional minutes and attendance 2) logis… 23 minutes ago

1011 NOW Ricketts said he would recommend closure of schools when one percent of Nebraskans have the novel coronavirus. That… https://t.co/WBtohUWXrw 18 minutes ago

Louise RT @byrchall : There is currently no change in our status regarding the coronavirus outbreak however we are planning ahead for the possibili… 13 minutes ago

Brandon Davenport RT @NDE_GOV : The @CDCgov has released guidance that includes considerations for school closures: https://t.co/1cjo6DMxun Recommendations fo… 5 minutes ago

Bill Schammert RT @1011_News : Ricketts said he would recommend closure of schools when one percent of Nebraskans have the novel coronavirus. That would me… 1 minute ago