Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rudy Gobert > Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Negative COVID-19 test for New York Mets employee Donovan Mitchell Sr., whose NBA son is positive

Donovan Mitchell Sr., father of Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell and a New York Mets employee, tests...
USATODAY.com - Published

Utah's Rudy Gobert, first NBA player with positive coronavirus test, pledges more than $500,000 for arena employees, others

Jazz center Rudy Gobert, first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, to give more than...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

brotips

Brotips Donovan Mitchell becomes second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, Jazz players blame Rudy Gobert for bei… https://t.co/iis75abZT5 1 hour ago

KiwiStii

𝙎𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙞 𝙍𝙖𝙗𝙪𝙠𝙖 RT @BroBible: Donovan Mitchell becomes second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, Jazz players blame Rudy Gobert for being "carele… 1 hour ago

BroBible

BroBible Donovan Mitchell becomes second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, Jazz players blame Rudy Gobert for bei… https://t.co/ibdyI4QgZk 1 hour ago

FilamOkc

FilAm OKC Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second Utah Jazz Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/kIgIrzqV2E 11 hours ago

0ok

0ok RT @chiseen: @hshaban “Donovan Mitchell becomes the second Jazz player to contract the virus, along with Rudy Gobert. Jazz players are pri… 18 hours ago

Active_Souls

De La Soul 🍃 RT @JzoSports: Donovan Mitchell becomes second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, Jazz players blame Rudy Gobert for being "carel… 19 hours ago

WSNsports

WSN - World Sports Network After Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, teammate Donovan Mitchell becomes the second @NBA playe… https://t.co/biegRGywrW 1 day ago

Spread_ng

Spread Donovan Mitchell became became the second NBA star to test positive to coronavirus https://t.co/h2Gbgj8kTr 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Contract EMS worker for River Rouge tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Contract EMS worker for River Rouge tests positive for COVID-19

Contract EMS worker for River Rouge tests positive for COVID-19

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:07Published
SDSU student, USD grad student test positive for coronavirus [Video]

SDSU student, USD grad student test positive for coronavirus

SDSU student, USD grad student test positive for coronavirus

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.