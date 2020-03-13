Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Closures: Several Mass. School Systems Close For 14 Days

Coronavirus Closures: Several Mass. School Systems Close For 14 Days

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Closures: Several Mass. School Systems Close For 14 Days
WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CabellsPublish

cabells.com EUROPE'S UNIVERSITIES CLOSE: Several countries signal closures to prevent spread of #coronavirus… https://t.co/XJ4NJvt2q6 1 hour ago

CabellsPublish

cabells.com EUROPE'S UNIVERSITIES CLOSE: Several countries signal closures to prevent spread of #coronavirus… https://t.co/d2DUsAjcNt 2 hours ago

luis21428816

luis RT @wbz: Coronavirus Closures: Several Mass. School Systems Closing For 2 Weeks https://t.co/Z8VcstmxyM https://t.co/kAhYXnvmZ9 12 hours ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Coronavirus Closures: Several Mass. School Systems Closing For 2 Weeks https://t.co/Z8VcstmxyM https://t.co/kAhYXnvmZ9 14 hours ago

AbracatdabraC

AbraCatDabra Felidae company RT @BostonGlobe: Everett is closing schools for 30 days. Several other suburbs like Arlington, Lexington, and Wellesley are closing schools… 17 hours ago

MindyForMA

Mindy Domb RT @wbz: Coronavirus Closures: Several Mass. School Systems Closing For 2 Weeks https://t.co/Z8VcstmxyM 18 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive Coronavirus Closures: Several Mass. School Systems Closing For 2 Weeks https://t.co/uCCQReydNs 18 hours ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe Everett is closing schools for 30 days. Several other suburbs like Arlington, Lexington, and Wellesley are closing… https://t.co/ulKeLImtbR 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus School Closure Guidance Issued By Mass. Dept. Of Education [Video]Coronavirus School Closure Guidance Issued By Mass. Dept. Of Education

WBZ-TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:32Published

Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus [Video]Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Colorado’s largest school district is canceling classes for three weeks in response to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in Colorado.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.