Indian tribes use sal leaves while cooking to produce less smoke and to preserve forest

Indian tribes use sal leaves while cooking to produce less smoke and to preserve forest

Indian tribes use sal leaves while cooking to produce less smoke and to preserve forest

A tribe in southeastern India uses dry sal leaves while cooking to reduce the amount of smoke let off into the atmosphere.

Tribes in Sukruli place the leaves on top of their fires, reducing the amount of smoke given off by the blaze.

The tribes collect the sal leaves in the months of spring and use them all year round to try and avoid the use of wood in their fires.

This footage was filmed on March 7.

