shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Railroads In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.4%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 8.8% and shares of Conns up about 8.3% on the day. Also showing relative strength are railroads shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Kansas City Southern, trading up by about 5.2% and Greenbrier Companies, trading higher by about 4.6% on Friday.





