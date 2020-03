Philadelphia Police Officer Shot, Killed while Serving Warrant WHEN NOT ON THE AIR GET VERYLATEST INFORMATION ANYTIME ONOUR WEBSITE AT CBSN PHILLY.COM.WE ARE FOLLOWING BREAKINGNEWS.PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICERSARE MOURNING THE LOSS OF ABROTHER IN BLUE.SWAT OFFICER WAS SHOT ANDKILLED IN THE LINE OF CUTETHINK MORNING."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCHANTEE LANS IS LIVE AT POLICEHEADQUARTERS WITH THE BREAKINGDETAILS, CHANTEE.JAN AND JIM, MAYOR JIMKENNEY ORDERED ALL FLAGS TO BEAT HALF STAFF, THROUGHOUT THECITY AND COMMISSIONER DANIELLEOUTLAW WAS SPEAKING AT TEMPLEUNIVERSITY WHERE HE WASBROUGHT.SHE SAID IT IS DIFFICULT TODESCRIBE THE GRIEF THATOFFICERS ARE FEELING.WE JUST WANT EVERYBODY TOKNOW THIS IS A VERY SAD DAYNOT JUST FOR OFFICERS HERE BUTIT IS A VERY SAD DAY FOR THEFAMILY WHO IS HERE, AND THISMORNING IS STILL MOURNING ANDTRYING TO COME TO TERMS WITHTHIS.REPORTER: CASKET FOR SWATCORPOREAL JAMES O'CONNOR WASLOADED IN THE BACK OF THEHEARST BY FELLOW OFFICER.THE 46 YEAR OLD MARRIED FATHEROF TWO WAS SHOT AND KILLED FORSERVING AB ARREST WARRANT INTHE 1600 BLOCK OF BRIDGESTREET IN FRANKFORD EARLY ONFRIDAY MORNING, IN RELATION TOA 2019 HOMICIDE.POLICE COMMISSIONER DANIELLEOUTLAW SAYS OFFICERS WHOENTERED THE PROPERTY WERE METWITH GUNFIRE THROUGH A CLOSEDDOOR ON THE SECOND FLOOR.IN THE CONFRONTATION, ANOTHERSWAT OFFICER RETURNED FIRE TOTHE DOOR STRIKING TWO MALES INTHE LOWER EXTREMITIES.CORPORAL O'CONNOR WAS STRUCKNEAR HIS LEFT SHOULDER BLADEAND RUSH TO TEMPLE UNIVERSITYWHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEADAT 6:09 A.M.FOP PRESIDENT JOHN MCNESBYSPOKE OUTSIDE TEMPLEUNIVERSITY HOSPITAL.IT IS A SAD DAY FOREVERYBODY HERE, AND THEFAMILY.HARD TO SWALLOW.REPORTER: CORPORAL O'CONNORHAD 23 YEARS ON THE FORCEINCLUDING 15 YEARS WITH SWAT.HE LEAVES BEHIND A SON, ALSO APHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICERWHO WAS ASSIGNED TO THE NINTHDISTRICT.HIS DAUGHTER IS AN ACTIVE DUTYAIR FORCE MEMBER.PHILADELPHIA'S MAYOR JIMKENNEY OFFERED HISCONDOLENCES.ASK EVERYONE TO KEEP THISFAMILY IN THEIR PRAYERS, ANDKEEP ALL OF OUR OFFICERS ANDTHEIR FAMILIES IN THEIRPRAYERS, IT IS A TOUGH JOB,AND THEY DO THE BEST FOR USEVERY DAY.REPORTER: PHILADELPHIADISTRICT ATTORNEY LARRYKRASNER ALSO OFFERED HISHE RELEASED A STATEMENTOUTLINING NEW DETAILS INTOTHAT ARREST WARRANT AND READS,FOLLOWING A MONTHS LONGINVESTIGATION, OUR COLLOGUESIN THE PHILADELPHIA POLICEDEPARTMENT WERE ABLE TODETERMINE A PROBABLE LOCATIONFOR ELLIOTT.CORPORAL O'CONNOR AND MEMBERSOF THE SWAT TEAM TODAY PUTTHEIR SAFETY AND LIVES ON THELINE IN ORDER TO BRING THISDANGEROUS INDIVIDUAL INTOCUSTODY.NOW HASON ELLIOTT IS AFUGITIVE.HE IS EXPECT TO BE CHARGEDWITH MURDER, LATER TODAY.REPORTING LIVE OUTSIDEPHILADELPHIA POLICE