Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro,
Tests Positive for Coronavirus President Jair Bolsonaro's
son confirmed that his father tested
positive in an interview with Fox News.
Bolsonaro met with Donald Trump over the weekend
at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.
He is the second Brazilian official known to have met
with Trump who has tested positive for the virus.
On Thursday, is was revealed
that Brazilian communications
secretary Fabio Wajingarten
tested positive.
Wajingarten posted a
photo of himself posing with both
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Instagram.
Fox News reports that
Bolsonaro's diagnosis prompted an
urgent meeting among White House officials on Friday.
Ivanka Trump and
Attorney General William Barr may have
also been exposed to COVID-19 after a meeting
with an Australian minister who has tested positive.