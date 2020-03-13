Global  

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus President Jair Bolsonaro's son confirmed that his father tested positive in an interview with Fox News.

Bolsonaro met with Donald Trump over the weekend at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.

He is the second Brazilian official known to have met with Trump who has tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday, is was revealed that Brazilian communications secretary Fabio Wajingarten tested positive.

Wajingarten posted a photo of himself posing with both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Instagram.

Fox News reports that Bolsonaro's diagnosis prompted an urgent meeting among White House officials on Friday.

Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr may have also been exposed to COVID-19 after a meeting with an Australian minister who has tested positive.

Brazil's President Bolsonaro's son claims father tested negative for coronavirus despite earlier reports

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for coronavirus, his son Eduardo has told Fox...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerSeattle TimesReutersPinkNews


Coronavirus latest: Brazil's President Bolsonaro tested

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he will have COVID-19 test results back within "hours" after...
Deutsche Welle - Published


