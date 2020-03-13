Tom Hanks Shares Update Following COVID-19 Diagnosis Tom Hanks took to Twitter with an optimistic update hours after announcing that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted the coronavirus.

Tom Hanks, via Twitter The couple exhibited symptoms and tested positive while they were in Australia as part of pre-production for Warner Bros.'

Upcoming Elvis Presley film.

Tom Hanks, via Twitter Tom Hanks, via Twitter Tom Hanks, via Twitter The acclaimed actor ended the update with a quote from his role in 'A League of Their Own.'

Tom Hanks, via Twitter According to ABC News, Hanks and Wilson are receiving treatment at Queensland's Gold Coast University Hospital and are listed in stable condition.