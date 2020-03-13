Global  

Les épiceries du Québec, pleines à craquer, se font vider à une vitesse monstre

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
La situation au Québec, concernant la pandémie de la COVID-19, a évoluée de manière inquiétante.

Alors que, jusqu&apos;à maintenant, c&apos;était principalement les désinfectants qui disparaissaient des tablettes à une vitesse monstre, une annonce du gouvernement québécois a alarmé sa population qui s&apos;est ruée dans les épiceries afin de faire le plein de nourriture en cas de quarantaine.

