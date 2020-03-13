'I Will Survive' Hand Washing Challenge Features Queen Of Disco, Gloria Gaynor 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:31s - Published 'I Will Survive' Hand Washing Challenge Features Queen Of Disco, Gloria Gaynor With the classic chorus of her hit song, Gaynor took to TikTok to inspire others to properly wash their hands -- with soap and water for at least 20 seconds -- to combat the disease.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Vivs RT @urdadssidepiece: Gloria Gaynor washing her hands to I Will Survive is the hand washing video I didn’t know I needed https://t.co/3HotD7… 3 seconds ago Etienne 🍔 ⭐⭐ RT @Crazzyintheusa: Gloria Gaynor washing her hands to I Will Survive is the hand washing video I didn’t know I needed https://t.co/8FCnvJJ… 8 seconds ago