'I Will Survive' Hand Washing Challenge Features Queen Of Disco, Gloria Gaynor

'I Will Survive' Hand Washing Challenge Features Queen Of Disco, Gloria Gaynor

'I Will Survive' Hand Washing Challenge Features Queen Of Disco, Gloria Gaynor

With the classic chorus of her hit song, Gaynor took to TikTok to inspire others to properly wash their hands -- with soap and water for at least 20 seconds -- to combat the disease.

Gloria Gaynor Launches #IWillSurvive Challenge to Encourage Handwashing

Amid the growing spread of coronavirus, the disco queen posts a video demonstration of herself...
Gloria Gaynor's 'Will Survive' Inspires New TikTok Challenge | Billboard News [Video]Gloria Gaynor's 'Will Survive' Inspires New TikTok Challenge | Billboard News

Disco legend Gloria Gaynor is (literally) taking measures into her own hands to inspire TikTok users to efficiently wash their hands (scrubbing with soap and water for 20 seconds).

