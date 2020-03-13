Global  

Exploring the Spooky Origins of Friday the 13th!

TGIF!

Or maybe not... because it's Friday the 13th!

Today is the day of creepy crawlies, spooky stories, and weird happenings.

Author of Milwaukee Ghosts and Legends and the upcoming Storied and Scandalous Wisconsin, Anna Lardinois, talks about the origins and superstitions of this day.

For more information on Anna, Gothic Milwaukee Tours, and her books, visit GothicMilwaukee.com.

Check out my conversation with the fantastic ladies of The Morning Blend on @tmj4 My mic went out- a Friday the 13…

Got to talk about Friday the 13th with the wonderful ladies of Morning Blend on @tmj4

