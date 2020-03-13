Exploring the Spooky Origins of Friday the 13th!

TGIF!

Or maybe not... because it's Friday the 13th!

Today is the day of creepy crawlies, spooky stories, and weird happenings.

Author of Milwaukee Ghosts and Legends and the upcoming Storied and Scandalous Wisconsin, Anna Lardinois, talks about the origins and superstitions of this day.

For more information on Anna, Gothic Milwaukee Tours, and her books, visit GothicMilwaukee.com.