Coronavirus contagion besieges travel industry

Coronavirus contagion besieges travel industry

Coronavirus contagion besieges travel industry

Up to 50 million jobs in travel and tourism could be lost because of the coronavirus epidemic, a leading body says, as airlines, cruise operators and others reel from plummeting demand and travel restrictions.

Lucy Fielder reports.

Travel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows

The fallout from the coronavirus spread across the Pacific on Friday, with travel companies in...
Reuters - Published


