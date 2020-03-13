Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What Is the U.S. Doing with Coronavirus Testing That Made a Congresswoman Say ‘We Are Trailing Far Behind’?

What Is the U.S. Doing with Coronavirus Testing That Made a Congresswoman Say ‘We Are Trailing Far Behind’?

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
What Is the U.S. Doing with Coronavirus Testing That Made a Congresswoman Say ‘We Are Trailing Far Behind’?

What Is the U.S. Doing with Coronavirus Testing That Made a Congresswoman Say ‘We Are Trailing Far Behind’?

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has a breakdown of why South Korea is way ahead of the U.S. when it comes to testing for the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dem Rep. Katie Porter, in tense hearing, gets CDC chief to commit to free coronavirus testing

A Democratic congresswoman secured a commitment for free coronavirus testing from the director of the...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

thehawkguardian

Hawk Guardian Guess what the Dem were doing 12/31 - 2/25 during corona virus outbreak: trying to impeach a president with 0 evide… https://t.co/xiQ8yXXiRJ 13 seconds ago

ChristineMatogo

Christine Matogo 3) are testing points and centers being deployed across each county? He refers only to private sector enabling the… https://t.co/RZljTlfKUu 30 seconds ago

guyandbeard

Guyandbeard With the news being dominated by Coronavirus we want to assure you your safety and our teams safety is our highest… https://t.co/SmXdz2cN1H 1 minute ago

EternWitt

Etern Witt RT @arttherapyproj: During a #global #pandemic, it is normal for #tensions to rise. Experts advise: Maintain your #routines. Use video chat… 3 minutes ago

KylaHollywood

Michaela Hollywood RT @MD_Trailblazers: We know many people are #selfisolating as a safety precaution given the #coronavirus situation. What are some things y… 3 minutes ago

barrysrobbins

Barry Robbins RT @scarlettpeach: Jeremy Hunt is on @Channel4News. He looks terrified. He is choosing his words carefully, but says the countries that hav… 5 minutes ago

Kiara2Peace

Mamba Mambacita💙💓 @BeyonceyBabyy what are folks doing over there with caution of coronavirus? 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.