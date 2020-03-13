Global  

Notre Dame closing through April 14

Notre Dame closing through April 14
Notre Dame is closing all schools at the end of the day Friday until April 14.
Notre Dame closing through April 14

Of this information out to you.

Notre dame in utica is closed at the end of the day today.

And when students




