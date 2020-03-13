Global  

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Peter Dutton, via statement Dutton met with senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr and other White House officials in the United States last week.

Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec released a statement on Barr's health on Friday.

Kerri Kupec, via statement Dutton is currently following the protocol of Queensland Health.

Peter Dutton, via statement

