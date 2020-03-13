MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

Major League Baseball (MLB) made the announcement in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

Amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced that all spring training games would...

The rite of spring that is opening day for MLB has been postponed in what has been a surreal 48 hours...

Detroit News Sports Major League Baseball suspends spring training games, delays Opening Day at least 2 weeks. https://t.co/ObgmYhyfCU https://t.co/9cOOhiz3Py 3 hours ago

U.S. News MLB suspends spring training and delays its season amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/IbLbGcNIRz 3 hours ago

DeAndre Alexander MLB suspends spring training, delays Opening Day at least two weeks - via @ESPN App https://t.co/0Mk8AkQ1Bn 3 hours ago

Zane Law RT @The_Lady_Red : M.L.B. Delays Start of Season and Suspends Spring Training Games https://t.co/SwrxW7aUm4 2 hours ago

Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @kylegriffin1 : NEW YORK (AP) -- Major League Baseball delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training schedule. 2 hours ago

Joseph Hucks ESPN: MLB suspends spring training, delays Opening Day at least two weeks. https://t.co/IiywlQnwf5 via @GoogleNews 48 minutes ago

New York BBWAA ‘MLB suspends spring training, delays opening day over coronavirus concerns’ by @pcaldera and @JustinCToscano for… https://t.co/eIRGS631Qk 18 minutes ago