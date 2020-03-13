Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

Major League Baseball (MLB) made the announcement in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

MLB suspends spring training and delays start of season due to coronavirus concerns

The rite of spring that is opening day for MLB has been postponed in what has been a surreal 48 hours...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsFOX Sports


M.L.B. Delays Start of Season and Suspends Spring Training Games

Amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced that all spring training games would...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NYBBWAA

New York BBWAA ‘MLB suspends spring training, delays opening day over coronavirus concerns’ by @pcaldera and @JustinCToscano for… https://t.co/eIRGS631Qk 18 minutes ago

JosephHucks

Joseph Hucks ESPN: MLB suspends spring training, delays Opening Day at least two weeks. https://t.co/IiywlQnwf5 via @GoogleNews 48 minutes ago

bkindngood

Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @kylegriffin1: NEW YORK (AP) -- Major League Baseball delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training schedule. 2 hours ago

drcstuff

2C-Stuff-Datz-Dope.. ... RT @ABC7Chicago: MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day https://t.co/q1vCF1JikC https://t.co/A6U5F1HPw1 2 hours ago

inzanelaw

Zane Law RT @The_Lady_Red: M.L.B. Delays Start of Season and Suspends Spring Training Games https://t.co/SwrxW7aUm4 2 hours ago

GiftedDre

DeAndre Alexander MLB suspends spring training, delays Opening Day at least two weeks - via @ESPN App https://t.co/0Mk8AkQ1Bn 3 hours ago

usnews

U.S. News MLB suspends spring training and delays its season amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/IbLbGcNIRz 3 hours ago

detnews_sports

Detroit News Sports Major League Baseball suspends spring training games, delays Opening Day at least 2 weeks. https://t.co/ObgmYhyfCU https://t.co/9cOOhiz3Py 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Major League Baseball postpones start of season due to coronavirus [Video]Major League Baseball postpones start of season due to coronavirus

Major League Baseball cancels remainder of spring training and postpones start of regular season due to coronavirus

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:31Published

Spring Training Report: MLB Deals With Growing Coronavirus Threat [Video]Spring Training Report: MLB Deals With Growing Coronavirus Threat

MLB institutes safety measures in the face of coronavirus, but has no current plans to cancel or delay Spring Training or regular season games. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.