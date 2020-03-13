Global  

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Second Jazz player tests positive, tennis tour suspended

The Olympic flame has been lit but tennis officials have cancelled matches for six weeks. And Donovan...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Brisbane TimesTMZ.comReuters


Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is 2nd NBA player to test positive for coronavirus: report


Chicago S-T - Published Also reported by •CBS SportsTMZ.comESPNFOX SportsNews24NewsdayReutersUSATODAY.com



NHL Halts Regular Season Games Because of Coronavirus [Video]NHL Halts Regular Season Games Because of Coronavirus

The pause comes one day after the NBA suspended its own season due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement, the NHL said it made the move after consulting with medical experts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Globe: Jazz Player Visited Encore Boston Harbor Before Testing Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Globe: Jazz Player Visited Encore Boston Harbor Before Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell was reportedly there on March 5.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:24Published

