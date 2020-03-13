Global  

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

On Wednesday night, the NBA announced the indefinite suspension of the league’s current season.

NBA says virus hiatus will likely last “at least” a month

MIAMI (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that the league’s hiatus because of...
Seattle Times - Published


