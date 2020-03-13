Global  

Starbucks Considering Drive Thru-Only Because Coronavirus

Reuters Some Starbucks locations may become drive thru-only as the company tries to manage social distancing from the coronavirus pandemic.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a letter to customers that instituting "mobile order-only scenarios" is another possibility.

Closing stores is a last resort, Johnson said.

Starbucks has taken precautionary measures like increased cleaning and sanitizing at its stores, Johnson said.

