Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unreleased ‘Hamilton’ Track ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda recently took to Twitter to offer his fans a special surprise amid the coronavirus panic.

Although he couldn’t provide “peace of mind,” Miranda said he was able to offer a previously unreleased ‘Hamilton’ song.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, via Twitter “I Have a Friend,” features Miranda and Christopher Jackson singing as their famed roles, Alexander Hamilton and George Washington.

The song describes the moment Hamilton seeks advice from Washington about how to deal with the scandal of his affair with Maria Reynolds.

According to Miranda, ‘Hamilton' director Thomas Kail hadn't even heard the song, as Miranda didn’t think it was “good enough.” Miranda’s decision to release “I Have a Friend” comes just as it was announced that all Broadway shows, including ‘Hamilton,’ would close until April 12.

The order to go dark came directly from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and went into effect at 5pm on March 12.

The banning of all gatherings with more than 500 people in New York is a precautionary method against the spread of COVID-19.

Lin-Manuel Miranda releases unheard Hamilton track as coronavirus comfort

Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a previously unheard song he wrote for Hamilton to distract his fans...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


