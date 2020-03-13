Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who met with President Trump just days ago, tests negative for the coronavirus.

The news comes after some media reported that a first test had been positive.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his...

