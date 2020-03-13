Global  

Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who met with President Trump just days ago, tests negative for the coronavirus.

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus - president's Facebook page

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNews24Seattle TimesFOXNews.comAl JazeeraTIME


Coronavirus | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative

The news comes after some media reported that a first test had been positive.
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Independent



FranciscoVarlei

Varlei Francisco RT @veramagalhaes: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's son says father tests negative for COVID-19: He's OK https://t.co/Pjl08Ku7Xd 56 seconds ago

sama_on_point

OMO IYA ALAMALA RT @nypost: UPDATE: Despite earlier reports in local media, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for the illness, accordi… 2 minutes ago

PubliusCowen

Publius RT @HeyRemso: Brazil's Bolsonaro says second coronavirus test is negative via @WashTimes https://t.co/HIcK07usSc @BolsonaroSP @realpfigueir… 2 minutes ago

yoshio_carlos

Carlos Yoshio 3️⃣8️⃣🇧🇷 @johnrobertsFox @FoxNews @jairbolsonaro Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's son says father tests negative for COV… https://t.co/1BDb0p4zHN 4 minutes ago

ja_mccall

John McCall RT @XHNews: Brazilian President Bolsonaro tests negative for COVID-19, confirmed his official social media account https://t.co/Yj38EuhxrQ… 4 minutes ago

veramagalhaes

Vera Magalhães Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's son says father tests negative for COVID-19: He's OK https://t.co/Pjl08Ku7Xd 6 minutes ago

SeanSean252

Sean🍀 (Americans 1st🇺🇸) RT @Tony19542: BREAKING: Brazilian Leader Jair Bolsonaro TESTS POSITIVE for Coronavirus... Update: Is Awaiting a Second Test to Confirm the… 6 minutes ago


Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus President Jair Bolsonaro's son confirmed that his father tested positive in an interview with Fox News. Bolsonaro met with Donald..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Trump Dined With Man Now Quarantined For Testing Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Trump Dined With Man Now Quarantined For Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Last week, President Donald Trump dined with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications secretary. Fabio Wajngarten had posted photos on social media of the meeting at Trump’s..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

