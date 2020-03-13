Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus fears see locals form huge queues at supermarket in Ontario, Canada

Coronavirus fears see locals form huge queues at supermarket in Ontario, Canada

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus fears see locals form huge queues at supermarket in Ontario, Canada

Coronavirus fears see locals form huge queues at supermarket in Ontario, Canada

Dozens of people were seen queuing at a branch of the wholesale retailer Costco on March 13 as panic buyers stock up on supplies in anticipation of a shortage caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The footage, filmed in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada shows a long line of people with shopping carts throughout the parking lot.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus fears see Toronto locals empty shelves and form huge queues at supermarket [Video]Coronavirus fears see Toronto locals empty shelves and form huge queues at supermarket

Shoppers in Toronto have left shelves empty and formed huge queues at a supermarket on March 13.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:52Published

Huge queues outside Beijing supermarket as face masks go back on sale [Video]Huge queues outside Beijing supermarket as face masks go back on sale

Beijing's residents formed a huge queue outside a supermarket after face masks went back on sale during the coronavirus outbreak. The footage filmed on March 7 shows the queue starting right at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.