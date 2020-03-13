Man rescued by brave villagers after falling down 25-foot-deep well in north India

A man named Vidya Sagar Katiyar was rescued by villagers in north India after he fell into a 25-foot-deep well and had to be lifted out.

The incident took place in Rahul in Hardoi city, Uttar Pradesh, on March 10.

According to one of the eyewitness, Katiyar was leaving the village when he slipped and into the well, but luckily for him people saw him falling in.

Rather than waiting for a rescue team, the villagers joined together and worked to save him themselves.

A youth lowered himself into the well and tied Katiyar with a stretcher and pulled him up.

Katiyar was then immediately rushed to hospital where after treatment for his injuries he was discharged.