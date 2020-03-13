Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ronda Rousey says people should 'learn from' the coronavirus outbreak

Ronda Rousey says people should 'learn from' the coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Ronda Rousey says people should 'learn from' the coronavirus outbreak

Ronda Rousey says people should 'learn from' the coronavirus outbreak

Ronda Rousey says people should 'learn from' the coronavirus outbreak She's taken to social media and insisted her "panic shopping list" doesn't exist but has still insisted fans should be living more sustainable lifestyles.

She wrote on Instagram: The actress and WWE star told her followers to "start small" and prepare for the future.

Ronda was writing alongside a video in which she showed off the amount of meat, eggs, fruit, vegetables, water and "power" she and husband Travis Browne have at their home, before insisted everyone needs to "learn" from the situation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robbiesebastiao

I really miss Yankees baseball Ronda Rousey is actually a horrible person in real life, so I’m not sure why what she says surprises people 1 hour ago

djalexryanmusic

DJAlexRyan (#ImpeachTrump) @WWECritics She's talking about Ronda Rousey, if you watch 365 bliss episode. Alexa says Nia went to bat for her a… https://t.co/JvaYK6qcCT 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.