Shoppers in the Philippines are panic buying amid coronavirus

The upcoming lockdown in Quezon City, Phillippines, has shoppers panic buying as the warnings for coronavirus are uprising on Tuesday (March 11).

The upcoming lockdown in Quezon City, Phillippines, has shoppers panic buying as the warnings for coronavirus are uprising on Tuesday (March 11).

The Philippines' tally of cases has risen from 24 to 52 since Monday, and four of its five virus-related deaths were reported this week.

"[I] Spent 2 hours just fall in line for the payment," the filmer said.




