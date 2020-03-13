Global  

Some Montreal Grocery Store Shelves Are Emptying As Coronavirus Panic Spreads (VIDEO)

If you&apos;re looking for toilet paper at your local grocery store today, you might be out of luck.

Because coronavirus panic continues to spread across Montreal, store shelves stand empty as the public lines up to hoard supplies.

On Thursday, the Quebec government put multiple measures in place to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, such as banning indoor public gatherings of more than 250 people.

